Benjamin L. Walbert III, husband of Carole J. (Wildoner) Walbert of Broadway, Jim Thorpe passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Ben Walbert died on September 26, 2020.



He left on Saturday morning to pursue one last round of yard sales before the weather shut him down for the season, his last season as it turned out. He sought out obscure treasures, old lighting devices, 18th century tools, and books. He loved to read and he loved to draw.



My husband did not think small. He thought it would be nice to have a tree in front of our house. Next spring when you see all the trees on Broadway in bloom, think of him. He and his friends thought Kemmerer Park could use some sprucing up, he found the means to bring it back to glory.



Ben was so easy to please, he thought Police Academy, Airplane! and the like were the best movies ever made, he would watch them, laugh so hard he would cry, each and every time. Friday nights were his favorite, that was his single malt scotch night. One Friday night over scotch, in our kitchen, he and Dennis DeMara conjured up the idea of restoring a pedestrian bridge across the river in Jim Thorpe. It's there today. He doesn't get credit for that one, Dennis and a great many other people made it happen, but that was the bridge's wellspring. He was chock full of ideas.



His son, Alex, wrote that his Father never looked at projects for what they were, he just looked at them for what they would become. He left his architect's mark all over our region: Abandoned silk mills converted to apartment buildings; Kick-starter of Old Allentown Preservation Association, showing people how to find the beauty and value of Victorian homes. He worked on renovations to Independence Hall, and many other historical properties. Farmhouses were a favorite, he loved to transform them into "historical homes with a modern touch". Ben was the living version of This Olde House.



Born in Allentown, he adopted Jim Thorpe as his home. He had a Master's degree in Historical Architecture from Columbia University and he spent most of his 76 years pursuing this avocation. He didn't like computers in our computer age, drew everything by hand, leaving it to others to translate it into CAD. Ben was a very talkative, inquisitive, and kind man. His greatest pride were his sons, Benjamin and Alex. One of a kind, he did not go gentle into that good night. Much loved, our buga boo. Carole



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store