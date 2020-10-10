1/1
Benjamin M. Upton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin M. Upton 30, of Philadelphia, formerly of Coplay, passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Born in Allentown, Ben was the son of Michael G. and Jean M. (Feichtel) Upton. Ben graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School and then with honors (Cum Laude) from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia. Ben worked as a Senior Consultant for the Siegfried Group in Philadelphia. Ben was an avid Philadelphia sports and SJU Hawks fan. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and fun-loving spirit. Surviving with his parents Michael and Jean is his sister Samantha Upton, his grandfather Carl J. Feichtel, and his great aunt Maggie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Julie Feichtel, and Dorothy and Gordon Upton. There are many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Resurrection Cemetery on Krocks Road. Calling will be from 10:30am-1:15pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ben's memory to Ormrod Playground Association, or Allentown CYO care of the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
10:30 - 01:15 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
This is so devastating. Ben & I always got along so well. We both used to talk about the Seinfeld episodes we watched the night before when we were in school. I remember us playing basketball at like 2 or 3am at a friend's sleepover. He was such a funny kid & always could make you laugh. He was also very good at the sports he played. Most importantly, however, he was a very nice & caring person. He was a good friend. Unfortunately we lost touch when we went to high school but I always remember the great times we had. I pray for his family & friends that they may cope with this tragic loss & best as they possibly can. Rest Easy brother ❤
Adam Horvath
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved