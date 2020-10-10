Benjamin M. Upton 30, of Philadelphia, formerly of Coplay, passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Born in Allentown, Ben was the son of Michael G. and Jean M. (Feichtel) Upton. Ben graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School and then with honors (Cum Laude) from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia. Ben worked as a Senior Consultant for the Siegfried Group in Philadelphia. Ben was an avid Philadelphia sports and SJU Hawks fan. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and fun-loving spirit. Surviving with his parents Michael and Jean is his sister Samantha Upton, his grandfather Carl J. Feichtel, and his great aunt Maggie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Julie Feichtel, and Dorothy and Gordon Upton. There are many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Resurrection Cemetery on Krocks Road. Calling will be from 10:30am-1:15pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ben's memory to Ormrod Playground Association, or Allentown CYO care of the funeral home.



