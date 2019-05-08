Bennie L. Howard, 50, of Macungie passed away May 4th. He was the husband of Jennifer (Koyt) Howard for 4 years, they have been together for 11 years. He was born in McKeesport, Pa., son of Geraldine and the late Alex Howard. Bennie worked at Kellogg's in Breinigsville in packaging, and his favorite thing was spending time with his family. He loved basketball and football. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Penn State. He was a loving man with a heart of gold who helped everyone he could.He is survived by his wife Jennifer; sons Trevarr and JaQuan Howard; grandchildren JaQuan Jr., Jasiah, Kayden and Ramiyah. Sisters Victoria Smith, Denise Howard, Kenya Howard, Taray Golightly and wife Kim Golightly and brothers Chris Smith, Alex Howard and wife Lori Howard, Karl Howard and wife Jacqueline Howard, Dana Koles and wife Minielba Koles, along with lots of nieces, nephews and in-laws.Services: viewing at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9th at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown with services beginning at 5:00. Directions at www.allentownfunerals.com. Contributions can be made to the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary