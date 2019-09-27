|
|
Berdean E. (Walk) Biddle, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away September 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley C. Biddle. Berdean was a 1942 graduate of Allen High School. She spent many years working as a secretary throughout the Lehigh Valley. Berdean loved to cook, garden and fish with her husband.
Survivors: son- Kevin Biddle husband of Nancy of Banger, PA; daughter- Gina June wife of the late Phillip June of Bethlehem; grandchildren- Meggan Lugo, Lindsey Biddle, Kristine June and James Biddle; 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons- Roger Biddle and Scott Biddle husband of the late Jeanette, and grandson- Eric Biddle.
Services will be Private care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019