Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Resources
More Obituaries for Berdean Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berdean E. Biddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berdean E. Biddle Obituary
Berdean E. (Walk) Biddle, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away September 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley C. Biddle. Berdean was a 1942 graduate of Allen High School. She spent many years working as a secretary throughout the Lehigh Valley. Berdean loved to cook, garden and fish with her husband.

Survivors: son- Kevin Biddle husband of Nancy of Banger, PA; daughter- Gina June wife of the late Phillip June of Bethlehem; grandchildren- Meggan Lugo, Lindsey Biddle, Kristine June and James Biddle; 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons- Roger Biddle and Scott Biddle husband of the late Jeanette, and grandson- Eric Biddle.

Services will be Private care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berdean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now