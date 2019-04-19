Berdelle M. Follweiler, 103, of Slatington, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning April 16, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Kermit W.Follweiler, who passed away in 1978. Born in Lehigh Furnace, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Dorward and Eva Walters.Berdelle was employed by the former Paris Neckwear, in various positions until retiring in 1981. She was a longtime and dedicated member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, New Tripoli.Survivors: Daughters, Delores M. Wasilkowski, Marlene F., wife of David J. Newhard; grandson, Chris D. Newhard and his wife, Deanne; great-grandchildren, Nathan T. Newhard and his wife, Jillian, Amber K. Newhard and her fiancé, Peter Costalas; "adopted" granddaughter, Maraquita Hollman. Berdelle was preceded in death, by three sisters, Arlene Jones, Beatrice Brobst and Shirley Becker and by four brothers, Clifford, William, Allen and Harvey White.Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. Pastor Brian Haas will officiate. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to the church or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, both in c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary