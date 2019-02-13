Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
450 E. Washington Ave.
Bethlehem, PA
Bernadette Marie Hart


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernadette Marie Hart Obituary
Bernadette M. Hart, 89, of Quakertown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born in Beaver Brook, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Irene (Hulsizer) Dougherty. She was the wife of the late, John H. Hart, Jr. Bernadette was a Registered Nurse and a life-long member of the Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Anne Breuninger; brother, John Dougherty & wife Mary Ann; sisters, Ann Shannon & husband Russell and Irene Dougherty; granddaughter, Marija Donegan & husband Mark; daughter-in-law, Lesley Focht Hart; sisters-in-law, Bernadette and Susan Dougherty; she is also survived by, Jennifer Breen & family, Ty Focht & family and Dar Focht & family. She was predeceased by her son, John R.; brothers, William, Eugene, Robert and Gary; and sister, Mary Krajcirik.Viewing hours will be held in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, from 9 to 10 a.m. A 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, followed by burial at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 2121 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Please offer condolences at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2019
