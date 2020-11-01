Bernadette R. Marushak, 73, of Whitehall, PA, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home. Born in Hazleton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Pasco and Mary (Chirico) Ruggiero. She was the wife of 44 years to the late Donald R. Marushak. Bernadette graduated from Hazleton High School in 1965 and graduated from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a nurse. She began her nursing career at Sacred Heart Hospital and then worked at several doctors' offices. She was one of the original group of nurses who started what is now Lehigh Valley Home Care. She also worked for many years in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including Leader Nursing Home, Allentown Manor, and Whitehall Manor. Most recently she returned to visiting nursing at Maxim Healthcare. Bernadette had a passion for caregiving and assisted numerous friends, neighbors, and family members in their time of illness. She was active for many years in the St. Elizabeth's prayer shawl ministry and cared for shut-ins. Bernadette loved music and regularly attended performances by the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra. She enjoyed crafting with friends and was skilled in quilting, basket-weaving, painting Santas, and wood carving. She was a talented cook and was known for her pies and award-winning meatballs. She was an avid gardener and won awards for flower arrangements. Bernadette was a past President of the Parkland Garden Club and founded the Garden Club's Scholarship Fund and Arboretum at what is now the Lehigh Valley Zoo. She will be remembered most of all as a loving mother. Survivors: sisters, Sara Johnson of Reinholds, PA, Rose Marie Childs of Allentown, PA; brother, Pasco Ruggiero of Allentown, PA; and son, Adam Marushak of Whitehall, PA. Services: A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall, PA 18052. There will be a calling period beginning at 10AM. The mass will begin at 11AM. Those in attendance will be kindly asked to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 East 21st St., Northampton. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkland Garden Club's Scholarship Fund C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
