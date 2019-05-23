Bernadine DeRoner of Allentown passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the age of 87.Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Helen (Prelec) Badura, and was married for 61 years to the late Richard E. DeRoner. Bernie was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, and she was a longtime fan of their football and basketball teams. She was retired from Sears, where she worked for years as a teacher in the sewing school and in the tailor shop. She worked for years in Agricultural Hall at the Great Allentown Fair, and won many Domestic Arts prizes for her sewing and knitting entries. Bernie also shared her talents in sewing and knitting by making clothing for her family, teaching knitting to students at Sacred Heart School, and donating hats and mittens to several organizations. She was involved in parish activities at St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, Allentown, her lifelong parish.Survivors: daughters JoAnn, wife of Jeffrey Stewart, and Lucina, wife of Robert Vender; sister Helen Dubbs and brother Alois and his wife Adelaide; grandchildren Stephanie (Vender) husband of Benjamin Hales, Jonathan and Robert Vender, David and Emily Stewart; great-grandchildren Henry and Victoria Hales. She was predeceased by her son John S. DeRoner; her sisters Mary Bruckner, Anne Wallick, Elizabeth Hall, and her brothers John, William and Joseph Badura. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sat., May 25th at 11:30AM at St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, 924 N. Front St., Allentown. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sat. 10:30-11:30AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary