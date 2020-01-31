Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Bernadine E. Chaikowsky Obituary
Bernadine E. Chaikowsky, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Holy Family Manor. She was the wife of the late William Chaikowsky, who died in 2001. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Miga) Petrick. Bernadine was employed by Air Products and the Bethlehem Steel Co. Following retirement she became a BASD student aide at Clearview Elementary School. She was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

Surviving are sons, William (Jane) of Bethlehem, John (Teresa) of Salt Lake City, UT, Peter (Suzanne) of Glen Arm, MD and James (Stephanie) of Souderton; sisters, Helen (Tom) Hahn of Allentown and Susan (William) Roth of Salisbury Twp.; seven grandchildren.

A Prayer Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA, followed by interment in Holy Saviour Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the service begins. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020
