Bernadine E. (Henn) Repasch



Bernadine E. (Henn) Repasch passed away peacefully in Fountain Hill on June 11. Born in Bethlehem on August 1, 1925, to Robert and Sally (Gross) Henn, Mrs. Repasch attended Bethlehem public schools and was employed at the SureFit Co., Laros Silk Mill, and St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Beneficial Society in Bethlehem. Her most important work, and her greatest joy, however, was as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend throughout her life. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church in Bethlehem. She had ten siblings, all of whom pre-deceased her: Helen Alfonso, Pauline Ford, Robert Henn, James Henn, Mae McGee, Isabelle Kemmerer, John Henn, Dorothy Eisenhart, Donald Henn, and Elwood Henn. She married Thomas ("Popeye") Repasch on October 4, 1947, and together they raised three children. Her husband passed away July 24, 1999.



SURVIVORS: She is survived by her three children, Stephen Repasch and wife Diane of Fountain Hill, Susan Repasch of Fountain Hill, and Tom Repasch of Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Michael Repasch-Nieves and his wife Vanessa Seis of Brooklyn, NY; Richie Repasch and his wife Rebekah (Sorensen) Repasch of Fountain Hill; and Marisa Repasch and her husband Bill Elder of Colorado Springs, CO; and great granddaughter Rory Jane Repasch of Fountain Hill. All are deeply grateful for her long life and the loving role she played in each of theirs.



SERVICES: Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bernadine's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Salvation Army of Bethlehem, 521 Pembroke Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or the Parkinsons Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



