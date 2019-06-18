Bernadine M. Hawk



Bernadine M. (Bauder) Hawk, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away June 16, 2019 in her home. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Hawk Sr. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Asher and Pauline (Reidman) Bauder. Bernie was a 1942 graduate of Liberty High School. She was a co-owner, with her husband, of Hawk Music. Bernie was also a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.



Survivors: sons, William J. Hawk Jr. and his late wife Donna, Lawrence Hawk and his wife Catherine, Thomas Hawk and his wife Renee, Phillip Hawk and his wife, Jenny; daughters, Patricia wife of Dean Paulus and Rebecca wife of Michael Darrell; 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother- John Bauder and great grandson- Maxwell Oskam.



A Calling Time will be held on Friday, June 21st 9:45-10:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bernie's memory to the Maxwell James Oskam Foundation to help fund Pediatric Cancer Research & Treatment Options. Donations can be mailed c/o Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.



