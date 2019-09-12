Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church
730 W. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Nastasee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine M. Nastasee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine M. Nastasee Obituary
Bernadine M. (Salabsky) Nastasee, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away September 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank P. Nastasee Jr. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Farris) Salabsky. She was a telephone sales manager for Sears. Bernadine was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church and their Seniors group. She was also a member of the Democratic Committee of the 11th ward of Bethlehem for many years. She was a great cook, seamstress and fisherman. Bernadine enjoyed caring for others and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors: children- Antonia R. Faibisy and husband John of Ruther Glen, VA, Jane F. Hardin and husband Robin of Modesto, CA, Francis P. Nastasee and wife Mary Anne of Bethlehem, Thomas A. Nastasee of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister- Elizabeth Bastian and husband Robert. She was predeceased by her son- James Nastasee, brothers- Joseph and Bernard Salabsky and sister- Jean Dokoupil.

A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th at 10AM in Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Interment will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions can be made in Bernadine's memory to Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now