Bernadine M. (Salabsky) Nastasee, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away September 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank P. Nastasee Jr. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Farris) Salabsky. She was a telephone sales manager for Sears. Bernadine was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church and their Seniors group. She was also a member of the Democratic Committee of the 11th ward of Bethlehem for many years. She was a great cook, seamstress and fisherman. Bernadine enjoyed caring for others and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors: children- Antonia R. Faibisy and husband John of Ruther Glen, VA, Jane F. Hardin and husband Robin of Modesto, CA, Francis P. Nastasee and wife Mary Anne of Bethlehem, Thomas A. Nastasee of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister- Elizabeth Bastian and husband Robert. She was predeceased by her son- James Nastasee, brothers- Joseph and Bernard Salabsky and sister- Jean Dokoupil.
A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th at 10AM in Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Interment will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Contributions can be made in Bernadine's memory to Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019