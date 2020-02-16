Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1314 W Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-5555
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Calvary Temple
3436 Winchester Rd.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Calvary Temple
3436 Winchester Rd.
Allentown, PA
View Map

Bernadine M. Rothrock


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine M. Rothrock Obituary
Bernadine Mary Rothrock, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away Feb.13th at home. She was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, PA on May 10, 1951. She's proceeded in death by her husband Clifford Rothrock. Bernie is survived by her 5 children, Jeremy, Cherish, Jesse, Elijah, Elya Rothrock, her brother Michael Kopec and her 7 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 4PM, Thursday, Feb. 20th in St. Calvary Temple 3436 Winchester Rd. Allentown. Viewing begins at 3PM. Arrangements under the direction of Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. Share memories at www.JBcares.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now