Bernadine Mary Rothrock, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away Feb.13th at home. She was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, PA on May 10, 1951. She's proceeded in death by her husband Clifford Rothrock. Bernie is survived by her 5 children, Jeremy, Cherish, Jesse, Elijah, Elya Rothrock, her brother Michael Kopec and her 7 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 4PM, Thursday, Feb. 20th in St. Calvary Temple 3436 Winchester Rd. Allentown. Viewing begins at 3PM. Arrangements under the direction of Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. Share memories at www.JBcares.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020