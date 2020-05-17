Bernadine M. Stahler
Bernadine M. Stahler, 85, of Vera Cruz, passed away May 13, 2020 at Phoebe Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the widow of William (Bill) Stahler who recently passed March 1st. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Amanda (Stoudt) Mohr. Bernie was a member of Old Zionsville UCC and former choir member. Before retiring, she was an assembler for Allen Organ Co. Her life focused on sharing activities with Bill after meeting in drum corps. They were the first husband-wife instructor team of Lehigh Valley Red Cross, and later served together as EMTs for Emmaus Ambulance Corp. Bernie was a member of Vera Cruz Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary. She completed many PEMA courses as assistant to Upper Milford Township's Emergency Management Coordinator. She loved camping and hot air balloon crewing with Bill.

Survivors: Daughter, Colette Weir (husband Bob); Son, Larry Stahler (wife Angela); Brother, Cyrus Mohr (wife Dorothy); Grandchildren, Brad, Amanda and Patricia Weir, Drew Stahler and Denessa Chunko; one Great Grandson. She was predeceased by daughter, Stessa Louise.

Services: Postponed to later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: To the church, "Windows to the Future", 5891 Fountain Rd., Old Zionsville, PA 18068.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
