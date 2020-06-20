Bernadine Muscovitch
Bernadine Muscovitch 93, of Northampton, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Friday June 19, 2020. Bernadine was the wife of the late John J. "Ducky" Muscovitch Jr. who passed in April of 2000. Born in Freeland, she was a daughter of the late John and Clara (Suchosky) Swankoski. Bernadine was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. For many years she worked as a seamstress for various mills in the valley. Bernadine's life revolved around her love for her family. Surviving are her daughters; MariAnn wife of Ron Baker of Walnutport, Joanne wife of Mike Suzadail, and LeAnn wife of Michael Bernini both of Northampton. Her brother Francis Swankoski is in Freeland. Bernadine's grandchildren are; Angela wife of Jason Bashaw, and Ryan, wife Jessica and their children, Evan and Viviane. Bernadine was preceded in death by her brothers; Stanley, John, Leonard, and Raymond, and her sisters; Alma Falatko, Theresa Ashman, and Clara Novatnak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be from 8:30-9:40 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bernadine's memory to Pillar Hospice 3910 Adler Pl. Bethlehem, Pa. 18017 or OLHC 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
