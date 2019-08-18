|
|
Bernadine P. Potetz, 92, of Allentown entered into eternal life on Friday August 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Rudolph F. Potetz who passed away in 1997. The day of her death occurred on their Wedding Anniversary. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late John and Susan (Tkach) Parish. For 66 years she was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Allentown. Bernadine was a member of the former Altar & Rosary Society, and the Senior Citizens at church. She volunteered for many years at the church carnival, and being a people person she volunteered at Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th & Chew Streets. for 15 years. She was the manager of Russell Stover Candies on Union Blvd. until the closing of the store. Later she worked for both Rileighs and Walps. Surviving are her daughters; Sandra S. wife of Frederick J. Steward of Coplay, Bernadette M. Potetz of Allentown with whom she resided, and Patricia A. wife of the late Anthony Gravante of Shermans Dale, Pa. Her sister Josephine Dieter in Winter Park, FL. Bernadine's grandchildren are; Gina M. wife of Richard Sierzega of Allentown, Jeffrey S. Steward and wife Kristin of Cambridge, MA, Angela M. wife of Adam Kursey of Shepherdstown, WV, and Nicole E. Gravante of Pittsburgh. There are three great grandchildren; Madeline and Emily Sierzega and Amelia Kursey. As per her request, there will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bernadine's memory to her church, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109, or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100, Allentown, Pa. 18103. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019