Bernadine S. "Bunny" Trubilla, 87, of Bethlehem, PA entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. She was the wife of Frank Trubilla of Bethlehem. They had celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past June. Born in Summit Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Mikulski) Porambo. She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School. Bunny worked in the local garment industry as a seamstress for several years, until becoming a homemaker. She was a member of the former Ss. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Summit Hill, PA and was a current member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Bethlehem, PA.
Surviving along with her husband Frank; are her four Daughters, Frances Kissell and her husband Randy of Durham, NC, Susan Trubilla, M.D., and her husband Dennis Koczirka of Boston, MA, Teresa Trubilla and her husband William Cawley of Easton, PA and Mary Phillips and her husband Brian of Warrenton, VA; Son, Matthew Trubilla of Allentown, PA; three Granddaughters, Kristina Cawley, Amy Phillips and Katie Koczirka; Grandson, Brian Phillips and his wife Samantha (Dehlbom) Phillips; Several Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by two Sisters, Frances Bydlon and Dolores Gerber; Brother, Joseph Porambo.
Parastas with Funeral Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Summit Hill.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory, may be made to the or to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, PA. Funeral Arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2020