Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front St
Allentown, PA
Bernadine T. Fraind Obituary
Bernadine T. (Zambelli) Fraind, 94, of Whitehall passed away January 16, 2020, while residing in Whitehall Manor. She was the loving wife of the late George P. Fraind. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Zambelli, Mary (Lipovsky) Zambelli Burdock and step daughter of the late Andrew Burdock. She worked for Schneiders Manufacturing, the Americus Hotel and Alexander's Restaurant. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church. Bernadine was a wonderful and caring person who enjoyed life and was loved by many.

Survivors: son- George B. Fraind of Macungie, PA; daughter- Lisa and husband David Capece of Allentown, PA; grandchildren- Dr. Angela Capece wife of Denis Streltsov of Pipersville, PA, Mary Cruz wife of Anthony Cruz of Valhalla, NY, Dr. Lisa Capece of Willow Grove, PA, David G. Capece of Dover, NH, Julianna Capece of Allentown,PA; great granddaughter- Cameron Cruz; step-great grandson- Nick Streltsov; sister- Rita Troilo of Ashtabula, OH; nieces, nephews and cousins. Prior to her birth, she was predeceased by her infant sister- Bernadine Zambelli.

A viewing will be held Saturday, January 25th 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Bernadine's memory to the church care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020
