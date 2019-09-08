Home

Services
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 788-3334
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
100 Polo Rd.
Columbia, SC
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
Bernadine Wolcoski


1945 - 2019
Bernadine Wolcoski Obituary
Bernadine Wolcoski, 74, a resident of Columbia, SC, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Heartland of Columbia Rehab Center. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Allentown, PA. Bernadine was the daughter of the late Walter and Emma Stranzl.

Bernadine was a long time member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

She is predeceased by her husband, Louis Wolcoski.

Survivors include her brother, Walter (Elizabeth) Stranzl of Bethlehem, PA; children, Arthur, Renee, William, and Preston; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Rd. Columbia, SC 29223. Burial will be in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019
