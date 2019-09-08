|
|
Bernadine Wolcoski, 74, a resident of Columbia, SC, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Heartland of Columbia Rehab Center. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Allentown, PA. Bernadine was the daughter of the late Walter and Emma Stranzl.
Bernadine was a long time member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She is predeceased by her husband, Louis Wolcoski.
Survivors include her brother, Walter (Elizabeth) Stranzl of Bethlehem, PA; children, Arthur, Renee, William, and Preston; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Rd. Columbia, SC 29223. Burial will be in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019