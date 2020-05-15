Bernard A. Dukert
1944 - 2020
Bernard Ainsley Dukert, 76, passed away Sunday, May 3rd at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, in Pennsylvania. Bernard was born on April 16th, 1944 in Stamford, CT to the late Andrew Anthony Dukert and Laura Theresa Dukert. Bernard proudly served as an aviation ordnanceman in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1967. He later worked as a property manager for several companies and as an associate for the PLCB before ultimately becoming a teacher's aide in Cheltenham School District, a position he often referred to as his most fulfilling. He is survived by sons Brian Ainsley Dukert (Carly), of Breinigsville, PA, and Bernard Andrew Dukert, of Philadelphia, PA, sister Barbara Ann Smith (Kevin), of Columbus, OH, and brother Timothy Dukert of Florida. Bernard was also the proud grandfather of Nolan and Lilah. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara Bush Dukert, and brothers Donald Andrew Dukert and Kevin Ignatius Dukert. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Morning Call from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
