Bernard Sarachek, 85, passed peacefully in Concord, CA, August 4, 2020. Born and raised in Allentown, Bernard was the son of the late Ida and Moe Sarachek. After graduating Swarthmore College and Temple Medical School, he spent three years as a Navy doctor with the Marines at Camp Lejeune, NC. He dedicated his life to his patients as a family physician in Concord and to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid fan of jazz, college basketball and baseball. He had an acute memory of baseball history and statistics which began with his first game seeing the Philadelphia A's at age 11. He was the football doctor for Concord High School for 20 years, served on the Board of Directors of the Concord Child Care Center and Diablo Scholarships and was an interviewer for the Kennedy-King Memorial Scholarship Fund. Other interests included archeology, astronomy, politics and Jewish history. Bernard continued to seek knowledge through adult education classes until his passing. He annually supported about 25 Environmental and Social Justice Organizations. He is survived by daughter Leora Sarachek of Concord, CA, son Dr. Joel Sarachek of Los Angeles, CA, grandchildren Max and Alix, and brother, Dr. Norman Sarachek and his wife Jett Ulaner Sarachek of Allentown.



