Bernard "Bernie" F. Ferry, 68, of Lititz, passed away at his home unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Bernard H. and Elizabeth G. (Grskovich) Ferry. He was the devoted companion of Amy Dieter for over 30 years.
Bernie will be remembered as a highly reputable Irish Terrier breeder. He loved and was dedicated to his dogs. He was an active member in many local dog clubs including being the Vice President of the Irish Terrier Club of American which he has been a member since 2016. He was also a member of the board of the Irish Terrier Club of New York for more than 10 years, as well as Lancaster Kennel Club, where he was on the board of directors.
He was also an Architectural Consultant for John P. Jester Associates Inc. He made a reputation for himself by giving great guidance to clients, while remaining honest and level headed. His concern was not the bottom dollar, it was to guide on how his products could make their vision better.
Bernie will be sorely missed by his companion Amy, and his many friends and work associates. He will be greatly missed by Amy's family, especially Amy's sister Melinda and her husband Kenny, as well as his 30 year long, every Saturday morning, breakfast with his best friends, Tom Malinich and Fernando Garcia.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
To send the family a condolence please visit, www.SnyderFuneralHome.com