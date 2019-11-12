Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth El
1305 Springhouse Rd
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Wolensky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard G. Wolensky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard G. Wolensky Obituary
Bernard G. Wolensky, 93, of Allentown, passed away November 10, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Adele (Roth) Wolensky, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Morris and Molly (Schwartz) Wolensky. Bernard was the former owner of City Coal and Fuel Oil, Allentown. He served his country with the United States Navy during World War II. Bernard was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Son, Gary Wolensky and his wife Jan; Daughter, Debra Orrio and her husband Tom; 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.

Services: 11AM Wed., Nov 13th at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd., Allentown, PA. Burial will follow at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -