Bernard G. Wolensky, 93, of Allentown, passed away November 10, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Adele (Roth) Wolensky, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Morris and Molly (Schwartz) Wolensky. Bernard was the former owner of City Coal and Fuel Oil, Allentown. He served his country with the United States Navy during World War II. Bernard was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown.
Survivors: Loving Wife; Son, Gary Wolensky and his wife Jan; Daughter, Debra Orrio and her husband Tom; 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Services: 11AM Wed., Nov 13th at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd., Allentown, PA. Burial will follow at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019