Bernard "Bernie" Indelicato, a.k.a. Ben Dali (artist name), 86, died April 15, 2020 at his residence at Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill, PA. He was born May 27, 1933 in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY to parents Salvatore and Angela Indelicato. Siblings include surviving sister, Mary Tyas of New York; late sister, Florence Saitta; and late brother, Richard A. Indelicato. Survivors also include son, Richard T. Indelicato of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Ann Marie Lasters of Charleston, SC and Mary Beth Toczek of Philadelphia, PA; and granddaughter, Genevieve Lasters of Charleston, SC. Bernard married his wife Patricia Maria "Pat" from Baltimore, MD, in 1967. They were married for 39 years before her passing in 2006. Bernard grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and graduated Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (BPI) in 1955 as a Chemical Engineer. He was art editor for the class yearbook and pursued a lifelong love of art, painting primarily in pen and ink, watercolors, and oil on canvas, and was a member of the Bethlehem Palette Club for over 40 years. Bernard started work at Bethlehem Steel in 1955 as an engineer in the Research Dept, initially in the Ironmaking division and then the Refractories group. He holds a patent in his field. After retiring from Steel in 1985, Bernard worked as a framer and art instructor at Art and Drafting Connection in Bethlehem for over 10 years. Bernard attended graduate school at Lehigh University, earning a Master of Education degree in 1989. He taught science to 7-8 grade students for a few years in the Bethlehem Area School District. Bernard was a member of the Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, served as a choir member for over 40 years, and was also a tenor in the Adult Folk group. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Trinity Council 313. Services: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed from Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10:30 am. The link to the mass will be provided at www.connellfuneral.com, which is also where online condolences can be sent. Contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.