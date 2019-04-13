Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Bernard J. Filler Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" J. Filler, 86, of Allentown, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at South Mountain Memory Care in Emmaus. He was the husband of Bunny (Levin) Filler. The couple happily married for 52 ½ years. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Max and Elizabeth (Hoffman) Filler. Bernie was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School and the Fashion Institute of Technology. He was an active member of Congregation Keneseth Israel in Allentown since 1973, where he served on the Board of Directors, was Treasurer and Financial V.P., and served as President and Culinary V.P. of the K.I. Brotherhood. Bernie was active in Jewish Family Service of the Lehigh Valley where he served as President and Treasurer and was instrumental in acquiring the building where JFS is now located. Bernie was the owner of Blue Ridge Sportswear in Palmerton. He was loved by his friends, family and everyone he met for his joyful and ever-present sense of humor and his amazing ability to tell the right joke for any occasion.Survivors: Wife; Son, Jed Filler and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Aryeh and Eliana; Daughter, Mara Bailis and her husband, Jerry, and their children, Jonah and Sydney; and Sister-in-Law, Binnie Levin. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Filler.Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2227 W. Chew St., Allentown, PA 18104. Interment in K.I. Cemetery. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation K.I. or Jewish Family Service, 2004 W. Allentown St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019
