Bernard J. Pavlick, Sr., 83, of Macungie, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Salomea "Sally" A. (Kostic) Pavlick. Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Zegley) Pavlick. Bernard was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He served aboard the USS Bordelon DD-881. Mr. Pavlick was a member of the Macungie and the Alburtis Gun Club. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Allentown. Bernard was a Master Electrician for over 50 years before retiring. He was an avid fan of Country Music and Polka Music, especially the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra. Special thanks to L.V. Hospice for all their care. Also, "Special thanks to all the hunting and fishing guys that I spent time with".
Survivors: Son: Bernard J. Pavlick, Jr. of Macungie; Daughter: Gayle Wagner and her companion Carl Timmcke of Emmaus; Grandchildren: James Pavlick, Jr. and his wife Crystal, Ryan Pavlick and his fiancé Megan, Cailyn Wagner, Stephen Wagner, Shawna Arnold and her husband Jesse, Zachary Pavlick; Great grandchildren: 5; Brother: Michael Pavlick, Jr. Bernard was predeceased by sons, James and Joseph and by a brother John.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday at St. Thomas More, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown 18103. No calling. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Please consider donating to Covenant House, 550 10th Ave., New York, NY 10018 or have a Mass offered in Bernard's memory.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2020