Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Gianotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard M. Gianotti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard M. Gianotti Obituary
Bernard M. "Gee" Gianotti, 78, of Saylorsburg, passed away August 6, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara T. (Bailey) Gianotti. They were married for 54 years in February.

Survivors: Wife, Daughters: Maria T. wife of David J. Rogers of East Stroudsburg, PA and Lisa A. wife of Matthew G. Brand of Allentown, PA Son: Anthony M. Gianotti and his wife Karen of Brodheadsville, PA, Grandchildren: Brian Gianotti, Matthew Brand, Bailey Brand, Sophie Rogers, Rebecca Gianotti and Shawn Lesoine. He was preceded in death by a Great-Grandson: Micah V. Gianotti.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Viewing hours will be held on Thursday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Friday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. See additional information at www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in his memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now