Bernard M. "Gee" Gianotti, 78, of Saylorsburg, passed away August 6, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara T. (Bailey) Gianotti. They were married for 54 years in February.
Survivors: Wife, Daughters: Maria T. wife of David J. Rogers of East Stroudsburg, PA and Lisa A. wife of Matthew G. Brand of Allentown, PA Son: Anthony M. Gianotti and his wife Karen of Brodheadsville, PA, Grandchildren: Brian Gianotti, Matthew Brand, Bailey Brand, Sophie Rogers, Rebecca Gianotti and Shawn Lesoine. He was preceded in death by a Great-Grandson: Micah V. Gianotti.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Viewing hours will be held on Thursday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Friday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. See additional information at www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in his memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2019