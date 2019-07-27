Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Bernard Michael Schramko


1932 - 2019
Bernard Michael Schramko Obituary
Bernard Michael Schramko, 87, of Allentown, died on July 17, 2019. Bernie was born in Bethlehem on May 31, 1932, son of the late Michael and Sophia (Mayernik) Schramko. He was raised on the South Side of Bethlehem where he was a parishioner of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.

He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home he worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. He also owned and leased apartment buildings.

Bernie is survived by his nieces and nephews, Frank Sabol, Jr., Phyllis Sabol, Mary Susan Sabol, Karen Sabol, and Marty Sabol. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Sabol.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Cemetery Services will be private.

Memorial contributions in Bernie's honor may be made to Boys Town, 100 Flanagan Blvd., PO Box 5000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019
