Dr. Bernard W. Mayer, M.D., 96, of Audubon, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
He was born in Allentown, Pa on August 16, 1924, the son of the late Conrad and the late Sadie ( Winter ) Mayer.
Dr. Mayer has been living at Shannondell in Audubon, Pa since 2004, formerly of Gladwyne, Pa and Allentown, Pa.
He graduated from Villanova University in 1947, and Jefferson Medical College in 1951. He served in the US Navy. Dr. Mayer worked as a General Practitioner in Allentown for 10 years, then with St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and Medical College of Pennsylvania as an Anesthesiologist.
He was also a talented artist painting in all mediums, and working with Stained glass and wood carvings as well as a lifelong talented pianist. He enjoyed playing golf, scuba diving and playing billiards which he also taught at Shannondell.
He was the husband of Late - Harriet ( Wieland ) Mayer.
Survivors include Son James P. (& Susan) Mayer of Media, Pa, Son Thomas (& Mary) Mayer of Romansville, Pa, Daughter Barbara Mayer of Jeffersonville, Pa, also survived by his grandchildren Alexandra & Christian.
His Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA.
Friends may call on Tuesday Morning, August 25, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com
.