Bernardine J. (Polaha) Baker, 83, of Emmaus, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late John D. Baker. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine M. (Skripek) Polaha. She retired from Day-Timer. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and the 1st Catholic Ladies Slovak Union. She was a lifetime member of the Mercantile Club, Emmaus.
Survivors; sons, Tragg D. and wife, Janet; Michael J. and wife, Laurie; sisters, Annamae Wukitsch; Catherine Hersh; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Regina Polaha; brother-in-law Bruce Kester; she was predeceased by brothers, Jack and Bernard; sister, Mary Kester.
Mass of Christine Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, October 25, 2019 in St. Ann's Catholic Church 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am in the church. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bernardine's memory may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019