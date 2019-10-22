Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St.
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernardine Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernardine J. Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernardine J. Baker Obituary
Bernardine J. (Polaha) Baker, 83, of Emmaus, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late John D. Baker. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine M. (Skripek) Polaha. She retired from Day-Timer. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and the 1st Catholic Ladies Slovak Union. She was a lifetime member of the Mercantile Club, Emmaus.

Survivors; sons, Tragg D. and wife, Janet; Michael J. and wife, Laurie; sisters, Annamae Wukitsch; Catherine Hersh; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Regina Polaha; brother-in-law Bruce Kester; she was predeceased by brothers, Jack and Bernard; sister, Mary Kester.

Mass of Christine Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, October 25, 2019 in St. Ann's Catholic Church 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am in the church. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bernardine's memory may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernardine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now