Bernice A. Hill, 80, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019. Bernice was married to Kenneth L. Hill and the celebrated 48 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. Bernice was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Catasauqua. Born in Catasauqua, Bernice was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Wala) Borrell. She worked as a Technical Typist for Dun and Bradstreet from 1958-1967. Her greatest and most beloved occupation was being a grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking and baking with them. Bernice was a very artistic woman. She loved painting and crafting, and woodworking. Kenneth would build birdhouses and Bernice and the grandkids would paint them. Bernice taught ceramics classes for many years. Bernice was a very strong woman. Suffering from cancer, she always fought through and beat the odds time after time. Surviving Bernice are her children: Kenneth, Debra wife of Scott Churetta, and Tina wife of James Miller. Additionally, Bernice is survived by her brother Nicholas Borrell and his wife Sharon, and her beloved grandchildren Brittani Hill, Kaylee Hill, Lauren Notaro, Ethan Hill, Derek Miller, and Nicholas Churetta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday July 11, 2019 in her church, 122 Union Street, Catasauqua. Calling Hours will be from 9:00-10:40am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Catasauqua. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bernice's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice. Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019