A memorial service celebrating the life of Bernice Bergenstock-Haller will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 22nd, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 16th and Chew Streets, Allentown, PA. Bernice passed away November 29, 2019 at the age of 94.
You're invited to visit with her family and friends beginning at 1:30 pm in the sanctuary, and in the church social hall immediately following the service.
Donations in her memory may be made to the church or to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020