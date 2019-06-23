|
|
Bernice E. Haas, 94, formerly of Lower Milford Twp., passed away on June 21, 2019 at Saucon Valley Manor. She was married to the late Raymond H. Haas Sr. Bernice was the daughter of the late Morris and Dornelda (Yeakel) Stoudt. She was a cleaner at various homes and offices in the Lehigh Valley. Bernice was a member of Chestnut Hill Church in Coopersburg.
Survivors: Son, Charles and his wife Lynda; Sisters, Charmaine Fegley, Josephine Kleppinger and husband Jacob, Bonnie Knauss and husband Ted; 7 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. She was predeceased by a Daughter Linda Wronowski and a Son Raymond H. Haas Jr.
Services: 10:30 am. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus PA. A burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be Wednesday at 9:30 am. at the funeral home.
Contributions: May be made to the Church Memorial Fund, 6870 Chestnut Hill Church, Coopersburg, PA 18036-3528.
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019