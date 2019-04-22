Bernice I. Vadyak, 93, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lehigh Center in Macungie surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph Vadyak who passed away on November 15, 2007. Born in Valley View, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rebecca (Ressler) Ossman. She was a graduate of Biglerville High School and then went on to graduate from Pottsville Hospital Nursing School, becoming a Registered Nurse. Bernice worked for the former Coaldale State General Hospital as an RN. She last owned and operated, along with her husband, Vadyak Printing & Advertising in Lansford. Bernice was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Lansford, having been a member of the Women's Guild of the Church. Surviving is a Daughter, Elisabeth Gates and her husband Jeff of Macungie; a Daughter-in-law, Linda Vadyak of Palmdale, CA; a Brother, Donald Ossman and his wife Janet of Saco, ME; a Sister, Marjorie Ossman of Lancaster; Grandchildren, Jennifer Sampson and her husband Will, Deborah Millberg and her husband Brian and Vanessa Havens and her husband Tyler; Great Grandchildren, Ambriel Vadyak, Dori Ann Millberg, Cameryn Millberg, Noah Havens, Logan Havens and Hunter Havens; Many Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by a Son, Dr. Joseph Vadyak who passed away in 2012; Brothers, Marlin Ossman, Ralph Ossman and Charles Ossman; Sisters, Wrella Schaeffer, Elda Orndorff, Ellen Lebo, Erdie Pelachick, Beatrice Pelachick, Emma Hepler and Betty Shuman. Funeral Service is on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 125 W. Bertsch St., Lansford with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery, Hometown. Calling Hours are Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Church.Contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 125 W. Bertsch St., Lansford or to the Salvation Army of Lancaster, In Memory of Bernice Vadyak, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Skrabak-Parambo Funeral Home, 210 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. Online Condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary