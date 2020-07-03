Bernice, 84, our beautiful mother and grandmother passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning surrounded by her family at home in Mission Viejo, CA. She was born in Lansford, and graduated from Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in 1956 working many years in Allentown as a nurse while raising her two sons by herself after her husband, Robert, passed away at a young age. She was the daughter of the late Lotte and Joseph Gamble of Lansford. She will be missed by her sons Robert and Thomas, his wife Heather living in Southern California, her many longtime friends (Mary, Marion, Sharon, Chrissy, Nancy, Sue) and family but most of all her wonderful grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas and Sophia Lotte who she loved so very much motivating her to keep living. Services: A graveside service will be held in October (date to be determined) at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Online condolences may be offered at https://www.mccormickandson.com/obituaries/Bernice-Brown-16/