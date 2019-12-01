|
Bernice R. Bergenstock-Haller, 94, formerly of Allentown, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in The Gardens for Memory Care, Easton. She was the wife of the late Franklin C. Bergenstock and Ernest C. Haller. Bernice was born in Allentown, one of ten daughters of the late William C. and Minetta F. R. (Millhouse) Reinert. She was an office manager/bookkeeper for Hanover Lines Trucking and the Visiting Nurses of the Lehigh Valley before retiring in 1981. Bernice was a lifelong member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she was a member of the choir for over 70 years and served as the President of the Consistory, Elder and Deacon. She was an honorary lifetime member of the Allentown Music Club and was an avid bowler with the Allentown Rose Buds for many years.
Survivors: Sons: Ronald P. Bergenstock of Van Buren, AR and David B. husband of Donna J. Bergenstock of Coopersburg; Step-Son: Ernest C. husband of Catherine Haller of Coplay; Sisters: Helen Engle of Allentown, Anne Weisel of Orefield, June Spohn of Kutztown; Grandchildren: Teresa Dart, Ronald P. Bergenstock, Jr., Patricia Carshall, and Robert Bergenstock; step-grandchildren: Stephanie and Sabrina Haller; seven great-grandchildren.
Services: Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Emmanuel U.C.C. 1547 West Chew St. Allentown, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019