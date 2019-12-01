Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Bergenstock-Haller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice R. Bergenstock-Haller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice R. Bergenstock-Haller Obituary
Bernice R. Bergenstock-Haller, 94, formerly of Allentown, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in The Gardens for Memory Care, Easton. She was the wife of the late Franklin C. Bergenstock and Ernest C. Haller. Bernice was born in Allentown, one of ten daughters of the late William C. and Minetta F. R. (Millhouse) Reinert. She was an office manager/bookkeeper for Hanover Lines Trucking and the Visiting Nurses of the Lehigh Valley before retiring in 1981. Bernice was a lifelong member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she was a member of the choir for over 70 years and served as the President of the Consistory, Elder and Deacon. She was an honorary lifetime member of the Allentown Music Club and was an avid bowler with the Allentown Rose Buds for many years.

Survivors: Sons: Ronald P. Bergenstock of Van Buren, AR and David B. husband of Donna J. Bergenstock of Coopersburg; Step-Son: Ernest C. husband of Catherine Haller of Coplay; Sisters: Helen Engle of Allentown, Anne Weisel of Orefield, June Spohn of Kutztown; Grandchildren: Teresa Dart, Ronald P. Bergenstock, Jr., Patricia Carshall, and Robert Bergenstock; step-grandchildren: Stephanie and Sabrina Haller; seven great-grandchildren.

Services: Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Emmanuel U.C.C. 1547 West Chew St. Allentown, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now