Bernice S. Harris

Bernice S. Harris Obituary
Bernice S. Harris, 94, of Allentown, passed away June 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Maurice Harris, who passed away in 1990. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. and Jennie R. Glickman. Bernice was a senior adult advisor at Congregation Brith Sholom, Bethlehem, where she was also a member in addition to Congregation Sons of Israel, Allentown. She was a former member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Jewish Community Center and she was a member of the Civic Little Theatre for 55 years.Survivors: Sons, Michael I. Harris and his wife, Jean, and Glenn E. Harris and his wife, Beverly; 6 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren; Sister, Sybil Kamber. Bernice was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Simmonds, who passed away in 2006.Services: Graveside 2 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Shari Sholom Cemetery, Fullerton. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019
