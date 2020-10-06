Bert H. Beil, 91, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Sunday, October 04, 2020, at Westminster Village in Allentown. He was the husband of the late Naomi P. (Hummel) Beil, with whom he shared 62 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2018. Born in Lehigh Township, he was a son of the late Bertie F. and Annie E. (Smith) Beil. Mr. Beil honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Cherryville.
Survivors: He is survived by his two sons, Nathan Beil and wife, Lisa, of Parkton, Maryland, and Timothy Beil and wife, Jane, of Moore Township; three grandchildren, Kristin Conway and husband, Will, of Mount Washington, Maryland, Zach Beil of Houston, TX, and Paige Beil of Moore Township; a sister, Mary Ann Christman of Bath; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his late wife, Naomi, he was predeceased by 10 siblings.
Services: A Public Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 09, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. in Mountainview Cemetery, Emanuelsville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and facial masks will be required. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.