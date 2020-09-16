1/1
Berta Shupe
Berta Torres Shupe died peacefully at Moravian Village of Bethlehem on Wednesday,

September 9, 2020. She was 100 years old. Berta was born to Reverend Ezekiel Torres and Lucila Torres Diaz on July 29, 1920 in Cardenas, Cuba. She graduated from the University of Havana and taught at La Progressiva in Cardenas. In 1948, she came to the U.S. and taught Spanish at The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio where she met John Shupe, to whom she was married for 66 years. Berta later taught in Syracuse, NY and Baltimore, MD. A member of Grace Church Bethlehem, Berta served as Sunday School teacher, deacon and Stephen Minister. Survivors include: son Thomas Shupe and his wife Alice and their children Kate Leech (Brian), Emma Flaugher (Dan) and Sam Shupe (Rebecca); daughter Susan Facchiano and her children with Vincent Facchiano, Peter and Lia Facchiano; great grandchildren Elizabeth Owen and Jackson Leech, Noah and Lucy Flaugher; niece Rebecca Romero (Orestes). She was predeceased by: husband John Shupe; sisters Rebecca Weiss, Isabel Valido, and Marta Mirabal; nephews Remigio Valido, Felix Mirabal and Pancho Mirabal.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Grace Church Bethlehem, 521 E. Locust Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Due to current restrictions, there is limited seating. Live-stream will also be available. Please contact the family for more information at tcshupe@gmail.com. Donations made be made in her memory to, Grace Church Bethlehem, 521 E. Locust Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. To leave online condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 16, 2020.
SEP
19
04:00 PM
Grace Church Bethlehem
