Bertha A. Grube, 95, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Her late husband, Norman L. Grube, died in 1989. Born in Butztown, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Lillie (Schissler) Shaffer. Bertha was employed as a homecare provider before retiring. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where she served on Church Council, Altar Guild, Social Ministry and Visitation Committees and was Usher Coordinator. She was a charter member of Nancy Run Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are a daughter, Violet McCandless, and husband James of Bethlehem Twp; sons, Richard, and wife Linda of Bethlehem Twp, Larry, and wife Kathryn of Bethlehem Twp. and Michael, and wife Kathleen of Wind Gap; daughter-in-law, Muriel Grube Kresge of Nazareth; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons Martin and Ronald, brothers Edwin and Stanley, and sister Mildred.
Services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions and will be posted on the Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. facebook page beginning August 11. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
