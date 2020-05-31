Bertha A. Miranda
90 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. Born in Lansford, PA, she and her husband Joseph (deceased), enjoyed many happy years as residents of Nesquehoning, PA. She is survived by daughters Beverly (Howard) Snyder and Joanne (Melissa) Miranda, along with granddaughters Teresa and Nicole (David) and great grandchildren Paige and Evan. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, she served for years as a school crossing guard. The family thanks the staff at Fellowship Manor for their loving attention and compassionate care. Private services were held. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall was honored to handle her arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
