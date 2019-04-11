|
|
Bertha I. (Bailey) Sittler, 92, of Breinigsville, formerly of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late George W. Sittler. Born in Jacksonville, October 6, 1926, Bertha was the daughter of the late Edwin and Ethel (Scott) Bailey. She was a graduate of the Slatington High School.Survivors: Daughter, Ann L. Kuhns and her companion, Wayne R. Nothstein of Wescosville.Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2019