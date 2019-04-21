Bertha M. Remaley, 65, of Moore Township, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Rodney N. Remaley, with whom she shared 25 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2017. Born in Northampton, on June 24, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Carl E. Sr. and Florence E. (Heckman) Fehnel. A 1971 graduate of Northampton High School, she later attended Northampton Community College where she graduated from the Nursing Program. For more than 25 years, Bertha was employed as a secretary at Bangor Glass before retiring in 2017. Prior to that, she worked as a private duty nurse for many years at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, and also for Dr. Kenneth Harvey, who had a family practice in Catasauqua. Bertha was a faithful and active member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she was an elder, as well as a member of the ladies guild and youth group, and served as secretary of consistory and choir. She also served as the superintendent and assistant superintendent of Sunday school, and taught for more than 30 years, which consisted of more than 20 years of perfect attendance. She enjoyed ceramics, gardening, feeding the birds, and loved to spend time with her family. Survivors: She is survived by her son, Christopher Remaley and fiancée, Alysha Todd, of Blakeslee; stepson, Timothy Remaley and wife, Kris, of Allentown; brother, Carl Fehnel, Jr. and wife, Pam, of Moore Township; nieces, Cori Turner and husband, Keith, and Kelli Wagner; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Morgan, Hannah, Colin, and Blake. In addition to her late husband, Rodney, she was predeceased by two infant children, Christen Heller, and a son, as well as her nephew, Chad Wagner. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the church, and Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary