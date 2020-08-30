1/
Bertha R. Fritz
Bertha R. Fritz, 86, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully into the everlasting arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on August 27, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Harvey J. Fritz, Jr. Born in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of the late G. Ross and Martha (Good) Weakland. She was a graduate of Edison High School and attended Bob Jones University. Bertha had a passion for teaching. She taught Ladies Bible studies and Sunday School for several Bible Fellowship Churches and Fellowship Community Church, Whitehall and served as an officer of Woman's Missionary Societies. She worked part-time in the activities and business offices at Fellowship Communities. She was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus. Bertha is survived by her daughter, Becky Jo wife of Richard Kauffman of Emmaus; son, David Scott Fritz and wife Karen of Wellington, FL; brother, Jack Weakland and wife Jeanne of Horseheads, NY; sister, Mary wife of Robert Kimball of Canisteo, NY; grandchildren, Jennifer Cook, Lisa Mason, Todd Kauffman, Jason Kauffman, Lauren Bonner, David Scott Fritz, Jr., and Matthew Fritz; 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Richard and George Weakland. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Dr., Whitehall, PA 18052.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 29, 2020
