Bertha S. Ziegler

Bertha S. Ziegler Obituary
Bertha S. (Conrad) Ziegler, 100, of Topton died March 3, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Thomas F. Ziegler, who died on May 24, 2016. Funeral, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter's UCC, 122 West Franklin St., Topton. Interment in Topton Union Cemetery. Viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. An Order of the Eastern Star service will begin at 10:45 a.m. Contributions to St. Peter's U.C.C. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2019
