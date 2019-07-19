Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Bertha (Bauer) Stadler, 92, formerly of West Chester County, NY, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late John T. "Hans" Stadler. Born in Peißenberg, Bavaria, November 3, 1926, Bertha was the daughter of the late John and Hildegard (Kaiser) Bauer. She and her late husband immigrated in 1956 and proudly became US citizens in 1960, but always carried a piece of Bavaria in their hearts. They owned and operated the former Stadler Painting Co. in White Plains, NY from 1960 – 1977. After Hans' death, Bertha was employed as an Administrative Assistant at the Naylor Dana Cancer Research Center, White Plains until her retirement in 1991. In retirement, she played an active role in the lives of her grandchildren. Bertha was a Presbyterian.



Survivors: Son-in-law, Donald P. Morris of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Kathryn R. Morris and Alexander K. Morris and his wife, Alyxandria. Bertha was predeceased by a daughter, Susan H. Stadler, who died in 2014 and a sister, Hildegard Bauer, who died in 2015.



Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019