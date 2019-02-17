|
Bertha V. Reitenauer, 74, of Whitehall died on February 10th, 2019. Born on Feb. 19, 1944, she was predeceased by her husband Donald A. Reitenauer along with her mother and father Allen and Margaret (Rupp) Sassaman, and her daughter Melody Howard.She is survived by her sons Donald and Alan; daughter Mindy Pausinger; sisters Ruth and Dorothea; brothers William, Gerald and Donald; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Services: memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 23rd at Whitehall Bible Fellowship Church, 3300 7th Street, Whitehall.Contributions can be made in her memory to the , Peaceable Kingdom, or to the church. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown, www.Allentownfunerals.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019