Bess Zervos, 95, of Bethlehem, died on October 02, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Demetrios "James" and Maria (Lagonikos) Kladias. Bess was preceded in death by her husband, Elias J. "Louis" Zervos.
Bess was a 1945 graduate of Liberty High School. With her husband, Bess was the owner and operator of the Lamp Post and College Restaurants. She was a former member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Bess will be dearly missed by her daughter, Maria Fistner, wife of the late John Fistner; son, John Zervos; grandchildren, John Fistner and wife, Trisha; Jason Fistner; and Laura Ayers and husband, Ron; as well as three great-grandchildren, Jack, Dylan, and Ryan Fistner. She was predeceased by her sister, Chrysanthy Theodoredis and her husband, Nicholas.
Services will be private. Contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society or to the .
