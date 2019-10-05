Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Bess Zervos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bess Zervos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bess Zervos Obituary
Bess Zervos, 95, of Bethlehem, died on October 02, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Demetrios "James" and Maria (Lagonikos) Kladias. Bess was preceded in death by her husband, Elias J. "Louis" Zervos.

Bess was a 1945 graduate of Liberty High School. With her husband, Bess was the owner and operator of the Lamp Post and College Restaurants. She was a former member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Bess will be dearly missed by her daughter, Maria Fistner, wife of the late John Fistner; son, John Zervos; grandchildren, John Fistner and wife, Trisha; Jason Fistner; and Laura Ayers and husband, Ron; as well as three great-grandchildren, Jack, Dylan, and Ryan Fistner. She was predeceased by her sister, Chrysanthy Theodoredis and her husband, Nicholas.

Services will be private. Contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society or to the . Condolences may be offered at

www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bess's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now