Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Beth E. Hess Obituary
Beth Elaine Hess, 59, of Saylorsburg, passed away February 8, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Father, Richard E. Weimer and his wife Geraldine and Mother, the late Joretta C. (Barr) Weimer. Beth was employed at Lehigh Valley Diagnostic Imaging, Orthopedic Institute of PA and most recently as a direct care worker at Maxim Health Care Services. She was an angel on loan from God for 59 years. She always wore a smile and wanted everyone to be happy and smile. Beth had a heart of gold, never met a stranger and never said goodbye, only "See Ya, Bye"

Survivors: Fiance, Brian Nicoll; Father, Richard Weimer; Children, Richard Blake Ayers and Allison J. Ayers; Sisters, Barb Turner, Becki Kleismit and Brenda Collins; Grandchildren, Autumn Ayers, Ariana and Alexander Barnes.

Services: 2PM Sat., Feb. 15th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown. A gathering will be held 1-2PM Sat. at the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the GoFundMe "Beth Hess Memorial Fund" or to Hound Hunters of NEPA, Amlisa Road, Nazareth, PA 18064 or to Awsom Animal Rescue, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020
