Bettie A. Amici, 88, of Allentown, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Michael M. Amici. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William J. and Margaret (Trexler) Spitzner. Bettie was employed by General Electric for 30 years and Black and Decker for two years. She was a member of Grace UCC, Allentown. She is survived by her daughter Yvonne, wife of Kenneth Fillman, Jr.; four grandchildren, Melissa, Courtney, Stephanie and husband, Chris and Taylor; six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Avery, Chuck, Everett, Cole and Kendall. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Rathburn and sister, Joyce Held.Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Trexler Funeral home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Calling hours will begin at 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 am Saturday. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, a donation in Bettie's memory may be made to Grace UCC 623 Cleveland St, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019